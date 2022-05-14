Authorities detain pursuit, possible DUI suspect in South Gate

Authorities detain pursuit, possible DUI suspect in South Gateget the free app
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a reckless, suspected drunk driver Friday evening.
Shortly after the pursuit began, LASD deputies deferred to Los Angeles Police Department officers in the South Gate area.
Earlier in the pursuit, a woman is said to have bailed from the back of the vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan, leaving two other suspects inside.
At around 8:35 p.m., the driver stopped the vehicle on Templeton Avenue, where the passenger proceeded to flee from the scene on foot. The driver however, exited the vehicle with arms raised and was quickly detained.
After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended the passenger as well.
