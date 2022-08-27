Motorcyclist who led police in pursuit in custody

Motorcyclist who led police in pursuit in custodyget the free app
Authorities are in pursuit of a motorcyclist wanted for possible traffic violations in the area of Orange County.
Garden Grove Police Department initiated the pursuit.
The pursuit suspect was on the southbound 5 Freeway, but exited to surface in the area of Anaheim and Garden Grove.
After dodging through traffic, the rider, who may have stolen the motorcycle, hit a curb and police were able to take the person into custody.
Motorcycle may be stolen
Authorities say the motorcycle is a "cold plate" vehicle, meaning the plates on the motorcycle do not match the vehicle's registration.
Police go over center divider
While chasing the pursuit suspect, officers can be seen getting up alongside the motorcyclist and even jumping the center divider in order to continue the pursuit.
Pursuit suspect in Garden Grove area
The pursuit suspect continues to cut through parking lots in the Garden Grove area, and has reportedly been cutting people off in traffic.