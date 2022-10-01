Watch CBS News

Police chasing stolen vehicle on westbound 10 freeway

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California Highway Patrol is chasing a stolen vehicle on the westbound 10 Freeway.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles.

 

Pursuit comes to stop in a San Gabriel Valley neighborhood

After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. 

The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car's engine continued to rev. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect exits 10 Freeway; enters northbound 710

The suspect drove onto the northbound 710 Freeway with no tire on the passenger-side wheel.

The driver-side tire seemed to barely hang on as the suspect continued to drive at a snail's pace.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Smoke coming out of front two tires as suspect reenters 10 Freeway

Smoke started to appear in the front of the vehicle as the suspect continued to evade police. 

The passenger-side tire flew off as the driver continued onto the eastbound 10 Freeway. 

Pursuit suspect's vehicle loses tire 00:53
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Police unsuccessfully PIT suspect

Police tried to PIT maneuver the suspect while on Medford Street.

Even though the suspect had at least one tire deflated, the PIT maneuver failed to stop the vehicle.

CHP pit suspect's SUV, pursuit continues on in East Los Angeles 00:56
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives through spike strips on the offramp

The suspect briefly stopped before accelerating through spike strips on the Soto Street offramp. 

The driver exited into El Sereno with at least one tired deflated.

Stolen car pursuit suspect drives on curb, exits 10 Freeway in Lincoln Heights 02:05
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.