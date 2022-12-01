Watch CBS News

Authorities arrest pursuit suspect hiding underneath Maywood carport

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officers chase stolen vehicle near East LA
Authorities were in a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night. 

Law enforcement began chasing the vehicle near Huntington Park. It crossed a few jurisdictions before the suspect jumped out of the SUV in a Maywood neighborhood near East 61st Street and Wilcox Avenue.

The suspect ran through several residential yards before disappearing under a carport. 

Authorities did not take long to catch up and find the suspect, thanks to the help of a K-9. 

 

Authorities bring in K-9 to find suspect

Authorities used a K-9 unit to search for the suspect possibly hiding underneath a Maywood carport on 61st Street and Wilcox Avenue.

Officers walked out of the covered carport with the suspect after a brief search.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Authorities continue search for suspect

The suspect disappeared underneath a covered carport after jumping through several yards.

Authorities are reportedly setting up a perimeter in the Maywood area. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect jumps out of stolen vehicle into neighborhood

The driver jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into nearby backyards.

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
