Authorities arrest pursuit suspect hiding underneath Maywood carport

Authorities arrest pursuit suspect hiding underneath Maywood carportget the free app
Authorities were in a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
Law enforcement began chasing the vehicle near Huntington Park. It crossed a few jurisdictions before the suspect jumped out of the SUV in a Maywood neighborhood near East 61st Street and Wilcox Avenue.
The suspect ran through several residential yards before disappearing under a carport.
Authorities did not take long to catch up and find the suspect, thanks to the help of a K-9.
Authorities bring in K-9 to find suspect
Authorities used a K-9 unit to search for the suspect possibly hiding underneath a Maywood carport on 61st Street and Wilcox Avenue.
Officers walked out of the covered carport with the suspect after a brief search.
Authorities continue search for suspect
The suspect disappeared underneath a covered carport after jumping through several yards.
Authorities are reportedly setting up a perimeter in the Maywood area.
Suspect jumps out of stolen vehicle into neighborhood
The driver jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into nearby backyards.