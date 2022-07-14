Watch CBS News
Summer Night Lights returns to 43 parks across LA

Summer Night Lights, a program that keeps parks and recreation centers in Los Angeles open late with free food and activities, returned Wednesday evening for the first time since 2019.

The program will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays from July 13 to Aug. 13 and Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 19 to Sept. 2.

"Every young Angeleno deserves a place in their community where they feel safe to spend quality time with their friends and loved ones," Garcetti said in a statement. "I am excited that this program will resume in person once again -- providing our kids with activities, resources and most importantly connections to one another."

Summer Night Lights will be available at 43 select parks across the city. 

For more information, visit https://www.lagryd.org/snl2022.html.

