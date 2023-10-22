Here Comes the Sun

"If Joe Manchin runs, he will win," says chair of Democratic Senate campaign arm

Multiple students stabbed at Van Nuys High School, school placed on lockdown

Idaho pair charged with kidnapping after taking girl for abortion in Oregon

Donald Trump Jr. began testifying at the Trump fraud trial. Here's what to know.

Can pilots carry guns on board? Delta flight raises questions

Americans among first foreigners to leave Gaza through Egypt border crossing

George Santos survives House vote to expel him from Congress

