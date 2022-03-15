How to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the U.S. Congress

How to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the U.S. Congressget the free app
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address both Houses of Congress virtually on Wednesday morning as his country continues to try to fight off the Russian assault.
"It's one of the highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by foreign heads of state, but it is nearly unheard of, unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country's survival, and fighting to preserve the idea of democracy, something Americans cherish," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.
The virtual address will be received in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, and only members will be allowed to attend, according to a letter from Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The speech will start at 9 a.m. ET. CBS News will broadcast Zelenskyy's remarks in a Special Report anchored by Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.
"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," Pelosi and Schumer said in the letter to their colleagues. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."
The White House, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that President Biden will travel to Brussels next week to participate in an extraordinary NATO summit at its headquarters. Mr. Biden and the alliance's 30 member countries will "discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commit to our NATO allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
Mr. Biden will also join a European Council summit, set for March 24 and March 25, "to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence and address other challenges related to the conflict," Psaki continued.
How to watch Zelenskyy address Congress
What: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol – Washington, D.C.
TV: CBS broadcast stations (check your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.