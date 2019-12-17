Powerful winter storm system causes snowstorms and tornadoes across U.S.
Fifteen deaths have so far been attributed to a winter storm system plowing through the South, Midwest and Northeast United States. Icy road conditions in the Midwest are being blamed for at least 12 deaths, while at least 27 tornadoes barreled through neighborhoods in the South, killing at least three people.
The storm first hit the Midwest over the weekend. It dumped 3 to 9 inches of snow across Missouri, leaving behind a trail of stranded cars and deadly crashes, and burying neighboring states. In the South, the same storm system produced a rare winter tornado outbreak in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The storm system is still dropping snow and ice in the Midwest, and is expected to bring the same to the Northeast on Tuesday. The severe weather threat is expected to last into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
School children escape before tornado hits school
In Alexandria, Louisiana, 18 children were moved out of a school and daycare center just 10 minutes before a tornado shredded the building, leaving piles of sheet metal and wood where it once stood, CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports. Teachers led the students to a church next door after they received a tornado alert.
After receiving a tornado alert, teachers led students to a church next door, where they hid under pews for safety. When the tornado had safely moved on, fire crews rescued the children, wrapping them in towels and blankets and walking them away from the wreckage of their school.
That tornado continued along an estimated total 63-mile path across the state.
Meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles called the path "absolutely ridiculous," The Associated Press reports. "I don't know what our records for the longest total in this area is, but that's got to be pretty damn close to it."
Tornadoes tear through the South
The storm system moved South on Monday, creating a surge in tornado activity.
In Louisiana, one person was reported killed inside a home struck by a tornado in the residential area in Vernon Parish.
Two others, a husband and wife, were reported killed in a tornado in a community about 55 miles west of Huntsville in northern Alabama. At least four others were injured in the same twister, according to Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett.
The injured included a 7-year-old who was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, authorities said, The Associated Press reports.
Skies are expected to clear-up in the region of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, according to a Tuesday weather report from CBS affiliate KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Deadly wintry weather
On Sunday alone, six people died from weather-related car accidents in Nebraska, and four others died due to severe weather in Missouri, according to the state's highway patrol. By Monday, another car crash fatality was reported in Kansas. A twelfth death was reported in Utah, where an avalanche killed a snowboarder.
Officials in Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas reported hundreds of calls for help and dozens of crashes on Sunday, The Weather Channel reports.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted on Monday morning that it had responded to over 660 calls from stranded motorists and to 685 other traffic crashes.