Winter storm affecting millions in the Midwest is headed for the Northeast
A large and dangerous winter storm is targeting millions of people in the Midwest, and it's headed for the Northeast. Heavy snow and strong winds are blowing across the Dakotas, Iowa and parts of Minnesota as it moves eastward.
Crews worked through the night to clear roads from Minnesota to Illinois that were blanketed with 4 to 7 inches of snow.
The storm forced the FAA to halt all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for several hours on Friday.
On Saturday morning, 26 states were under weather alerts, said meteorologist Jeff Berardelli. "It's going to be a little bit of a mess for the next 24 hours," he said.
Ice, heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected
The National Weather Service said early Saturday the "sprawling" winter storm is expected to continue producing blizzard conditions in the eastern Dakotas, northern Iowa, and western and southern Minnesota.
"Areas of moderate to heavy snow are expected over much of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast," it said. "To the south of the snow, a wintry mix including some ice accumulations, will impact portions of the northern Mid-Atlantic with slick travel."
The weather service said the storm will move into the Great Lakes on Saturday, then into northern New York state and New England on Sunday.
It will "produce a widespread foot print of heavy snows from the Upper Mississippi Valley, across the Great Lakes, northern NY State into central to northern New England with snow totals in the 6-12"+ range possible," it said.
All flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport halted Friday night
The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport for hours Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm, which forced the closure of schools, universities and government offices as it moved across large sections of the Midwest.
The FAA lifted the stop at 9:45 p.m., but by then hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at at one of the nation's busiest airports.
At 9 p.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation was reporting nearly 690 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, with 169 flights cancelled at Midway, the city's other international airport. A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area through early Saturday, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.
"If there is travel you don't need to make, consider postponing it,'' said meteorologist Ricky Castro.
