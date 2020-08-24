Watch live: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before House

Watch live: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Houseget the free app
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday, amid rising concerns about delays in mail delivery ahead of the November election. Democrats are expecting to grill DeJoy for overseeing a series of recent operational changes, such as eliminating most overtime and ending extra package deliveries.
Robert Duncan, the president of the USPS Board of Governors, will also testify at the hearing.
The hearing comes after the House passed a bill on Saturday that would provide an additional $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service, reverse the recent changes and prevent the agency from implementing any new changes until January 2021. Democrats say they are concerned that President Trump is deliberately trying to curtail mail delivery to making casting absentee ballots more difficult.
House Democrats are expected to press DeJoy on his oversight of these changes, and how this may affect the influx of mail-in ballots in the coming election due to the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy insisted in a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that his "number one priority" is to ensure election mail is received on time.
They are also expected to ask the postmaster general about his relationship with Mr. Trump, since DeJoy is a prominent Republican donor. Two lawmakers on the committee, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Katie Porter, sent a letter to one of the members of the USPS Board of Governors last week raising concerns about how DeJoy was chosen as postmaster general.
Democrats preview their line of questioning for DeJoy
Democrats indicated to reporters that they will question DeJoy about delays in mail delivery. Congressman Jamie Raskin said Saturday that he would ask DeJoy what he intended "to accomplish by all of these radical changes a couple of months before the election." In a hearing before the Senate on Friday, DeJoy argued that the recent changes were underway by the time he began the position in June.
In an interview with CBS News last week, Congressman Ro Khanna said he would ask DeJoy about "what he's going to do to correct the situation." Khanna said he would ask DeJoy whether he intends to restore mailboxes and sorting machines which have been removed. DeJoy told the Senate that he would not be replacing these machines, saying it was protocol to remove them.
"I just think we need to get as many commitments as possible and then get specific legislative oversight so that's there's no wiggle room," Khanna said about what he expects from DeJoy.
DeJoy says Postal Service is "fully capable" of delivering election mail on time
DeJoy assured members of the Senate Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will be able to process the nation's mail-in ballots in November.
"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee, and the American public, that the Postal Service is fully capable of delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time," DeJoy said. He testified Friday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
DeJoy said Friday he is "extremely highly confident" the Postal Service will be able to ensure that mailed ballots sent seven days before Election Day will be processed and counted. "We will scour every plant each night leading up to Election Day," he vowed.
He also expressed support for mail-in voting, telling senators, "I think the American public should be able to vote by mail, and the Postal Service will support it."
He also denied having consulted Mr. Trump about the post office.
"I have never spoken to the president about the postal service," DeJoy said. He also said he never spoken to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about changes to service.
Lawmakers question USPS board member's role in choice of DeJoy
In a letter to board member John Barger, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Katie Porter noted that the firm Russell Reynolds Associates was contracted to research and recommend a new candidate for postmaster general, who is elected by the nine-person Board of Governors. The two lawmakers said DeJoy was not recommended by the firm but by Barger directly.
"According to individuals familiar with the process, Mr. Louis DeJoy was never recommended by this firm but was rather introduced by you to the selection committee," Krishnamoorthi and Porter wrote. "It would have been irregular for a member of the USPS Board of Governors, such as yourself, to recommend Mr. DeJoy without the consultation, research, or support of the contracted hiring firm Russell Reynolds Associates."
The two noted that former vice chairman of the Board of Governors, David Williams, had raised concerns about the process that culminated in DeJoy's selection. Barger told The New York Times that he "never heard an objection from David Williams about any of the candidates, other than the ones we did not hire." Williams resigned as vice chairman in April, shortly before DeJoy was appointed.
Krishnamoorthi and Porter noted that Barger has an "extensive record" of financial contributions to Republican Party officials, and that he had made several donations to them while he sat on the USPS Board of Governors. Barger was appointed by President Trump in August 2019.