Students evacuated after active shooter reported at Tennessee high school
Authorities in Tennessee responded to a high school Tuesday morning after an "emergency situation" prompted students to be evacuated on buses. The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post deputies responded to a report of an "active shooter" inside the school but added no injuries have been reported and a suspect hasn't been found.
The Hawkins County School District said in a Facebook post that all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County had been placed on lockdown. At around 9:30 a.m., officials said the lockdown has been lifted at all other schools except Volunteer High School.
Volunteer High School students were being evacuated to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory. A livestream on CBS affiliate WJHL's Facebook page showed dozens of students being taken away from the area in school buses.
"Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area," the school district said.
Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting people not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless they have an emergency due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in.
This is a developing story and will be updated.