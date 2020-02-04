Impeachment trial: Senators explain votes ahead of final verdict

Impeachment trial: Senators explain votes ahead of final verdictDownload the free app
Washington — The Senate is reconvening Tuesday for floor speeches by members one day before a final vote in President Trump's impeachment trial, one which is all but certain to result in his acquittal.
Senators have 10 minutes each to speak and explain their decision on whether to remove Mr. Trump from office on two articles of impeachment. The Senate is meeting Tuesday in regular "legislative session," meaning Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over proceedings.
House impeachment managers and the president's legal team presented their closing arguments Monday before the first senators were given the chance to speak. Democrats invoked the judgment of history to urge senators to vote to convict the president, while Mr. Trump's team reiterated their belief that the process was flawed from the start and required his acquittal.
Two key senators addressed the chamber Monday evening. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the Democrats who was considering voting to acquit, said he remained undecided and was struggling with the decision. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was a pivotal vote against calling new witnesses, announced she "cannot vote to convict."
The president will deliver his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night from the chamber of the House that voted to impeach him less than two months ago.
McConnell: "Vote to acquit the president of these charges"
Speaking on the Senate floor to explain his vote in favor of acquitting Mr. Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed "Washington Democrats" for forcing an impeachment inquiry. McConnell said that the founders intended for the "sober and stable Senate" from unjustly convicting a president.
"Washington Democrats think President Donald Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor the moment — the moment — he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election," McConnell claimed. "That is the original sin of his presidency, that he won and they lost."
McConnell also accused Democrats of hypocritically undermining norms with the impeachment inquiry.
"'We think this president is a bull in a china shop, so we're going to drive a bulldozer through the china shop to get rid of him,'" McConnell said of the Democrats' reasoning.
Even though this is the first impeachment trial in American history where the Senate will not hear from witnesses, McConnell said "our trial gave both sides a fair platform."
McConnell also argued that the founders had a contingency for removing a president other than impeachment: "They're called elections." He said that Democrats were just concerned about losing to Mr. Trump in 2020.
"They don't get to rip the choice away from the voters just because they're afraid they might lose again," McConnell said in an outraged tone.
McConnell made the final case for voting to acquit, saying it was necessary to "reject the House abuse of power."
"Tomorrow we will vote. We must vote to reject the House abuse of power. Vote to protect our institutions. Vote to reject new precedents that would reduce the Framers' design to rubble. Vote to keep factional fever from boiling over and scorching our republic," McConnell said. "I urge every one of our colleagues to cast the vote the facts, the evidence, the Constitution and the common good clearly require. Vote to acquit the president of these charges."
Trump might not address impeachment in State of the Union
A senior administration official tells CBS News that advisers are urging Mr. Trump not to mention impeachment during his State of the Union speech, but to use the address to focus on his policy achievements instead. However, it's unclear whether Mr. Trump will heed this advice.
The president is making final edits to the speech with his team throughout the day, and as of Tuesday morning impeachment is not mentioned. For months, Mr. Trump has "cobbled together" pieces in his signature black marker for speech writers, recently slipping these notes to staffers as he gets ideas, the official said.
On Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she has seen a draft of the speech, and it does not include impeachment. — Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid