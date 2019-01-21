Impeachment trial: Senate proceedings set to begin as rules come into focus

2020 Dems prep for Senate impeachment trial

Four presidential candidates will be forced to take time off the campaign trail Tuesday. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bennet will head to Washington to serve as jurors in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Bo Erickson, Cara Korte, Zak Hudak and Lacrai Mitchell join CBSN for this edition of 2020 Daily Trail Markers.