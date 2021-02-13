Trump Impeachment Live Updates: Senate draws closer to vote on whether to convict or acquit

Trump Impeachment Live Updates: Senate draws closer to vote on whether to convict or acquitget the free app
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is continuing Saturday for a fifth day as the Senate moves closer to a vote on whether to convict or acquit him. The former president is facing a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly assault by pro-Trump rioters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Witnesses or documents may be subpoenaed Saturday, and both the House managers and Mr. Trump's counsel will have equal time to make their final arguments, for up to a total of four hours.
Late Friday night, a source close to Mr. Trump's legal team confirmed that one of his attorneys, David Schoen, quit on Thursday night over a dispute in strategy about how to use the videos that aired during the defense team's arguments on Friday. He rejoined after Mr. Trump called and asked him to.
In their opening arguments, Mr. Trump's attorneys sought to link Democrats to political violence, repeatedly showing a long video montage of Democrats saying the word "fight" in a variety of contexts to suggest that there's a double standard.
Democrats described the montage as "plainly a distraction," and several appeared to be frustrated or even laughing while the video was shown. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was repeatedly shown in the video, tweeted a video montage from her rallies showing her hugging women and girls. "In case anyone is wondering what my rallies look like," she wrote.
The videos were all part of Mr. Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen's argument that the former president's comments on January 6 were "ordinary political rhetoric" that is "virtually indistinguishable from the language that has been used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years."
During the question and answer session, Mr. Trump's attorneys also tried to argue that it would set a dangerous precedent to impeach a former official, although Mr. Trump was impeached while he was in office and the trial is being held after he left office. Senator Marco Rubio asked if the Senate could impeach former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, if Democrats believed officials could face impeachment after leaving office.
Van der Veen said impeachment could "happen to a lot of people" if the Senate moves forward with conviction.
In another key moment, Senator Bernie Sanders asked if Mr. Trump had actually won the election. Impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said it was clear Mr. Trump had lost the election, but van der Veen dodged, saying "in my judgment, who asked that?" Sanders answered "I did" and van der Veen responded "my judgment is irrelevant."
Sanders then said from his desk: "You represent the president of the United States!" Senator Patrick Leahy, who is presiding over the trial, intervened and said senators can't respond to lawyers.
Two Democratic senators call for deposing Tuberville and McCarthy
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called for suspending the impeachment trial to depose Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The Democrat from Rhode Island tweeted his suggestion on Friday night, as Tuberville and McCarthy had conversations with Mr. Trump on January 6.
Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler confirmed in a statement on Saturday that McCarthy had told her about a conversation he had with Mr. Trump on January 6, when the former president told McCarthy that the rioters who had stormed the Capitol "are more upset about the election than you are."
Tuberville spoke with Mr. Trump shortly after 2 p.m. on January 6, after Vice President Mike Pence had been evacuated from the chamber. It is unclear whether Tuberville spoke with Mr. Trump before the president sent a disparaging tweet about Mr. Pence at 2:24 p.m. Senator Mike Lee, who fielded the call, later claimed on Friday evening that the call between Tuberville and Mr. Trump happened at 2:30 p.m. However, Lee did not provide evidence of that timeline.
Whitehouse said in a tweet on Friday evening that the way to clear up confusion would be "to depose McCarthy and Tuberville under oath and get facts," and ask the Secret Service to produce communications to the White House about Pence's safety during the siege.
"What did Trump know, and when did he know it?" Whitehouse asked. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley agreed with Whitehouse in a tweet Saturday morning, saying that Whitehouse "nailed it."
However, Whitehouse and Merkley did not express support for calling witnesses during the trial, but rather suspending the trial until more information could be acquired. The Senate will vote on whether to call witnesses on Saturday.
Trump attorney quit on Thursday night, rejoined after Trump called him
President Trump's attorney David Schoen quit on Thursday night over a dispute in strategy about how to use the videos that aired during the defense team's arguments on Friday, a source close to Mr. Trump's legal team said. He rejoined the legal team after Mr. Trump called and asked him to, the source said.
The news was first reported by The New York Times.
Schoen participated in the defense's arguments Friday afternoon, but will not be present at the trial on Saturday because he observes the Jewish Sabbath.
Congresswoman backs claim that Trump told McCarthy "well I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are"
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler issued a statement late Friday backing reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had reached President Trump by phone on January 6.
According to Herrera Beutler, McCarthy told her that when he spoke to Mr. Trump that day and asked him to "publicly and forcefully" call off the Capitol assault, "the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol."
"McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters," Beutler's statement said. "That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"
Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump. She referenced the call in her statement of support of impeachment.