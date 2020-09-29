Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debate

Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debateget the free app
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden meet Tuesday night in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, which will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace.
The debate will include six 15-minute segments; Wallace has chosen the following topics:
- The records of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in our cities
- The integrity of the election.
How to watch the first presidential debate
- What: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Date: Tuesday, September 29
Location: Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic
Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET
Debate coverage on CBS broadcast stations and CBSN: 9-11 p.m. ET
"Red & Blue" debate preview: 5 p.m.
CBSN debate coverage: Preshow coverage at 8:30 p.m. and post-show coverage begins at 11 p.m.
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.
- Follow: Liveblog updates on CBSNews.com
How Biden and Trump are preparing for the first debate
Leading up to his first debate with Joe Biden Tuesday, President Trump has dispensed with traditional formal rehearsals and scripted practices. Now, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and counselor to the president Hope Hicks feed the president flash cards and videos in between stops on Air Force one to prepare for Tuesday night.
Mr. Trump has frequently cited his study of the Democratic presidential nominee. "I don't want to watch, but I have an obligation, you know. I am competing with somebody. You don't want to compete with somebody and say, I'm not gonna watch my competition," Mr. Trump told supporters at an airport hangar rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, last week.
— Nicole Sganga, Bo Erickson and Fin Gomez