Nicholas brings the threat of "life-threatening" floods across Deep South
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall over the Gulf Coast of Texas on Tuesday morning, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the region before being downgraded to a tropical storm.
More than seven inches of rain has pelted the Houston area causing roads to flood, while heavy winds knocked down trees. Over 300,000 people were left without power in Texas.
The governors of Texas and Louisiana have already asked President Biden for disaster aid. The same area was slammed by Hurricane Harvey with a record 60 inches of rain in 2017. Louisiana is also still recovering from Hurricane Ida's landfall two weeks ago.
The storm could cause "life-threatening flash floods" across the Deep South
Nicholas could bring "life-threatening flash floods" across portions of the Deep South, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
Forecasters expect the storm to produce another 5 to 10 inches of rain through Thursday in the upper Texas coast, along with southern parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. They said southern Louisiana could see totals of 20 inches of rain in some isolated areas.
"Life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across these regions," the hurricane center said. "Widespread minor to isolated major river flooding is expected across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and southern Louisiana and Mississippi."
Watches and warnings in effect
- A storm surge warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Sabine Pass.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect from High Island to Cameron, Louisiana.
- A storm surge watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to Cameron, Louisiana.
— The National Hurricane Center