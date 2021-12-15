Biden heads to Kentucky to survey damage from devastating tornado outbreak

Biden heads to Kentucky to survey damage from devastating tornado outbreakget the free app
Washington — President Biden is traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from a string of tornadoes that devastated the state and left at least 74 dead and scores more unaccounted for.
Mr. Biden is scheduled to begin his trip with an aerial tour of Mayfield, which was devastated by a long-track tornado that began in northeast Arkansas and hit the western Kentucky community Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The president will then receive a briefing from local leaders about the impacts of the storms, according to the White House, and tour a neighborhood in Mayfield. Following the tour, Mr. Biden is scheduled to survey storm damage in Dawson Springs, another hard-hit community, and will conclude his visit with remarks on his administration's response to the extreme weather.
Joining Mr. Biden on the trip to Kentucky are Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
The tornadoes and severe weather that swept across at least six states late Friday left a trail of destruction in their wake and, in Kentucky, claimed the lives of at least 74 people, Governor Andy Beshear said. The governor, though, expects the death toll to rise, as dozens of people remain unaccounted for.
At least 13 more were killed in other states impacted by the storms, including six at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Mr. Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky, making federal funding and resources available to the state.