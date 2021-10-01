The latest on what's happening with the bipartisan infrastructure bill

The latest on what's happening with the bipartisan infrastructure billget the free app
If you don't know what's happening with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, you're not alone. The House vote on the measure was delayed late Thursday night, and even those in Congress who should be in the know seem not to be.
Asked whether the vote would take place Friday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the Democrat in charge of counting the votes, replied, "I have no idea."
The vote on this bill is complicated by action to be taken on another measure that has been politically tied to the infrastructure proposal by congressional Democrats and President Biden.
The president is making a trip to Capitol Hill Friday to speak with House Democrats in a bid to get the legislators to act on the two bills, which contain his domestic priorities.
What would the infrastructure bill do?
It's a $1.2 trillion piece of legislation that would provide funding for spending on infrastructure — not only for roads, highways, bridges, airports, ports and other traditional infrastructure, but also for modern needs, like charging stations to support electric vehicles and broadband that lights up the wifi deserts across the U.S. The bill, called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), has already passed in the Senate and was sent to the House in August.
Why hasn't the House voted on it? The vote was supposed to happen Thursday.
The short answer is Democratic infighting. Progressives don't want to vote on the bipartisan measure before the bill they support, a bigger, more expensive measure known as the Build Back Better Act, which would expand the social safety net, gets through the Senate. And that hasn't happened yet. Until they're assured their bill will pass, progressives are threatening to tank the bipartisan framework.
About the Build Back Better Act
The measure championed by progressives would expand the social safety net essentially from cradle to grave: it would address climate change, help Americans with child care, provide universal preschool, two free years of community college and expand Medicare, among many other things. The Build Back Better Act is also an expensive bill, around $3.5 trillion. House Democrats passed their bill in August without a single Republican vote.
Senate Republicans don't support this bill either, so Democrats are relying on a process used for budget measures called reconciliation. This will enable them to get the social safety net measure through with just 50 votes, instead of the 60 that are usually required. But in an evenly divided Senate, all 50 Democrats will have to vote for it. And they are short by two, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who object to parts of the bill and think it's too expensive. Manchin would cut it down by $2 trillion, to $1.5 trillion.
So, a vote in the House on the infrastructure bill might happen Friday, or it might not.
Separately, Congress passed and the president signed a bill to keep the government funded and running at current expenditure levels through December 3.
Finally, Congress is cutting it close to a mid-October deadline at which point the nation will reach its debt ceiling, the amount it's authorized to borrow. If that debt ceiling isn't suspended or raised, the federal government risks defaulting on its debt.
What's at stake without the infrastructure bill?
Some transportation-related funding expired September 30 that was not covered by the temporary government funding bill Congress passed Thursday as a part of the continuing resolution to fund the government. Some Department of Transportation entities directly funded by the Highway Trust Fund instead of congressional appropriations are now furloughing about 3,700 people, since the authorization for that fund expired Thursday, CBS News has learned.
What's next?
If an agreement is reached on the Build Back Better Act, the House can be expected to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, too.
Democrats are meeting again later Friday. No deal was reached in a morning meeting to address infrastructure and the social safety net bill, according to multiple Democrats.