Supreme Court sides with high school football coach who lost his job for praying after games
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a former football coach for a high school in western Washington who lost his job after praying on the 50-yard-line after games.
The court ruled along ideological lines in finding that the Free Exercise and Free Speech clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in religious expression. Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the opinion for the majority in the case, known as Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.