Tennessee high school student killed after firing at officer in school bathroom

By Victoria Albert

A police officer was wounded in a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, authorities said Monday. Officials said the person who shot the officer, a student at Austin-East Magnet High School, died at the scene when police returned fire.

At 3:15 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a male who was possibly armed in the school. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said police found the suspect in a school restroom. Police ordered him out, but he refused.

Rausch said that as police entered the restroom, he "reportedly fired shots, striking an officer." One officer returned fire, and the student was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no other known gunshot victims, police said.

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, is conscious and is expected to survive.

Students who were not involved in the incident were sent home, said Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools. Prior to Monday's violence, four students have been fatally shot this year alone.

Suspect died at the scene, police say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the person who died at the high school was the subject of the initial call to police. Director David Rausch did not name the person, but said he was a student at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Rausch said that when officers responded to the scene following a report of a person who possibly had a gun, they found the subject of the call in the restroom. Police ordered him out, but he refused.

Rausch said that as police entered the restroom, the subject "reportedly fired shots, striking an officer." One officer returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Counselors will be available at high school on Tuesday

Knox County School Superintendent Bob Thomas said counselors will be available to students at Austin-East Magnet High School on Tuesday. 

Thomas said the community "has suffered tremendously over the last few months," adding that he's "so sorry for the losses they have endured."

Senator Marsha Blackburn says she's "heartbroken" by shooting

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said she's "heartbroken" about the shooting, adding that she's "praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty." 

High school closed for the next 2 days

Austin-East Magnet High School will be closed for the next two days as the investigation into the shooting continues, WVLT reported. 

One person detained for further investigation

One person, identified only as a male, has been detained for further investigation, according to Knoxville police. Police did not provide any additional details about the person. 

1 killed in shooting

One person was killed in the shooting, Knoxville police said Monday. The victim has not been identified. 

What we know about the high school

The Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville was founded in 1968 and is the county's only magnet school for performing arts, according to the school's website. 

There are 642 students currently enrolled at the school, which is staffed with 154 employees, including teachers, principals and support staff. 

The FBI is monitoring the shooting

An FBI official told CBS News the bureau is monitoring reports that multiple people were shot at the school. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said their agents are investigating the shooting.

The Nashville division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting local law enforcement. 

Mayor says wounded officer is conscious and "in good spirits"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told WVLT that the wounded officer is conscious and "in good spirits." The officer, who has not been named, is being treated at UT Medical Center. 

"He said he'd rather be hurt than anybody else," Kincannon said.

Wounded officer "in good spirits" 01:17
Four students at the school have already been killed this year

Four students at Austin-East Magnet High School had been fatally shot this year before Monday's violence, WVLT reports. 

It's not clear if the shootings were connected, or if they are related to Monday's violence.

Several students victims of prior shootings 02:41
No active threat to the public

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has said there is no active threat to the public, CBS affiliate WVLT reported. 

The school has been secured

Knox County School Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted that the school building has been secured. Students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, he said.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Thomas said. 

