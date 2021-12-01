Live

Fourth student dies in Oxford High School shooting

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

A fourth victim has died after a student opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Justin Shilling. 

Police said they responded to Oxford High School just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of an active shooter on the premises. The suspected shooter, who has been identified as a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, fired 15-20 rounds, police said. He voluntarily surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, and authorities said they recovered a semi-automatic handgun at the scene. 

The other three deceased victims have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year old Madisyn Baldwin and 16-year old Tate Myre. The suspected shooter has not been named. 

Seven more people were wounded in the shooting, including a 47-year-old teacher at the school, which is about 45 minutes north of Detroit.

Michael McCabe, the Oakland County undersheriff, said Tuesday that police have not yet established a motive. He also said his department was not aware of any warning signs that could have predicted the shooting. Local authorities and the FBI worked overnight to gather evidence at the school.

