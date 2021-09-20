Live Updates: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Live Updates: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high schoolget the free app
Two people were shot at a Virginia high school Monday, police said. The police department in Newport News said in a statement the two people shot at Heritage High School suffered wounds that weren't believed to be life-threatening and they were taken to a hospital.
Students were evacuated from the school, police said. Parents were told they can meet their children at the school's tennis courts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.