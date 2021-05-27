Live Updates: San Jose gunman had 2 semi-automatic handguns and 11 magazines, officials say

Live Updates: San Jose gunman had 2 semi-automatic handguns and 11 magazines, officials sayget the free app
The gunman who opened fire at a San Jose light rail facility Wednesday, killing nine people, had two semi-automatic weapons and 11 magazines, a Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman confirmed to CBS News. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told CBS San Francisco the weapons were pistols.
The victims were employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), which operates the rail yard where the early morning shooting took place. The gunman, 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, took his own life.
Cassidy was also a VTA employee. A motive remains unclear.
Authorities initially identified eight slain and several more wounded, but later said a ninth victim had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Authorities said the gunman killed himself as authorities closed in. CBS San Francisco reports the weapons were found near his body.
A vigil to honor the victims is scheduled to take place at San Jose City Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Mayor Sam Liccardo, members of the San Jose City Council along with Santa Clara County and VTA officials are expected to attend.
Investigators obtain warrant for gunman's social media
Investigators have obtained a warrant to search the gunman's social media as they try to determine a motive in Wednesday's mass shooting, reports CBS San Francisco.
Authorities are also conducting extensive witness and family interviews, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told the station.
The gunman, 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, lived in a neighborhood several miles away from the rail yard. Cassidy's home caught fire around the same time as the shooting, and authorities suspect arson, reports CBS News' Jamie Yuccas. Investigators remain at the scene searching for any evidence.
Officials say cans of gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside the home. Authorities described some of the items as "bomb-making materials."