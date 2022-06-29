R. Kelly faces sentencing in New York federal court in sex trafficking case

R. Kelly faces sentencing in New York federal court in sex trafficking caseget the free app
R. Kelly is being sentenced this morning on sex trafficking charges in a New York federal court, before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. Prosecutors have recommended that the R&B singer from Chicago get at least 25 years in prison, while the defense has argued for a sentence of 10 years or less.
Kelly, 55, was found guilty of racketeering and other counts last year.
The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's misconduct received a new round of scrutiny after a docuseries called "Surviving R. Kelly," in which accusers spoke candidly about their experiences with him. Some alleged they were ordered to sign nondisclosure forms, and were subjected to threats and violence.
Kelly has been jailed without bail since 2019. He is still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. That trial is scheduled to begin in August.