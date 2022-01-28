Live

Pittsburgh bridge collapse injures 10 people

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, officials said. Ten people suffered minor injuries and three people were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Images from the scene showed vehicles piled up amid the rubble. CBS Pittsburgh reports a gas line runs under the bridge, and officials said the gas line was shut off.

The collapse happened hours before President Biden was scheduled to visit the area to speak about infrastructure and other topics. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that Mr. Biden's trip was expected to go on as planned.

Vehicles are seen in a pileup after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on January 28, 2022.
Vehicles are seen in a pileup after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on January 28, 2022. Jeremy H.
 

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

