Pittsburgh bridge collapse injures 10 people

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed Friday morning, sending multiple vehicles and a public bus plummeting into a park below, officials said. Ten people suffered minor injuries and four people were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, CBS Pittsburgh reports.
"This could have been much worse," Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman told CBS Pittsburgh at the collapse site. Fetterman noted a winter storm delayed the start of schools and kept people off the roads.
Images from the scene showed vehicles piled up amid the rubble. CBS Pittsburgh reports a gas line runs under the bridge, and officials said the gas line was shut off.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told CBS Pittsburgh at least four vehicles and a Port Authority bus were on the overpass when it collapsed into Frick Park below at around 6:40 a.m. Crews were searching the area to see if anyone may have been in the park when the collapse happened.
The bridge was last inspected in September, Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters. Fire Chief Darryl Jones said authorities were investigating what caused the collapse, which happened hours before President Biden was scheduled to visit the area to speak about infrastructure and other topics.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that Mr. Biden's trip was expected to go on as planned.
"With him coming today to talk about this infrastructure bill, to discuss why this funding is so important, today is significant," Gainey told reporters."… At the end of the day, we could have had some serious injuries."
Rescuers used ropes and human chain to pull people to safety
Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said rescuers repelled down between 100 feet and 150 feet on ropes to reach people after the collapse. Others formed a human chain to pull people up to safety.
"It wasn't vertical, but it was fairly steep," Jones told reporters.
No life-threatening injuries reported
Biden visiting Pittsburgh later today
