5 officers injured in shooting and standoff at Phoenix home; baby rescued
Five officers are hurt and in the hospital after a "critical incident" broke out involving a person barricaded inside a home, Phoenix police said Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams said one woman is in critical condition.
Williams said police were called to a shooting, and as an officer approached to help, a suspect opened fire, striking him "multiple times."
"There was a baby in the home who at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside," William said." As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot."
Officers then returned fire, she said.
Police said later Friday morning the "barricade situation has been resolved" and there is no threat to the public. No additional details were provided.