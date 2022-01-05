At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire

At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fireget the free app
At least 13 people were killed in a fire at a public housing building in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the city's fire department said. Seven children are among the victims in the two-unit rowhouse in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said it was "devastating" to lose so many children. "Keep these babies in your prayers," the mayor told reporters.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy told reporters eight people escaped from the building. Two others were transported to area hospitals.
"I've been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to," Murphy said at a press conference.
The fire department said the call came in around 6:38 a.m. Wednesday. According to authorities, the fire happened inside a duplex that houses two apartments. Crews got the fire under control by 7:31 a.m.
Murphy said he didn't know what caused the fire.
2 apartments in rowhouse
The rowhouse included two apartments and was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, according to officials. The agency describes itself as the nation's fourth largest public housing authority.
The first-floor unit reportedly had eight occupants and the second and third-floor unit had 18 people living in it, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.
"That is a tremendous amount of people to be living in a duplex," he said.
"Probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to"
Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy described the scene on Wednesday as 'terrible."
"I've been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to," he said at a press conference.
He said eight people self-evacuated the duplex, and that recovery efforts were ongoing late Wednesday morning.
Two people were transported to hospitals.
Building last inspected in May, official says
The building was last inspected in May 2021, a Philadelphia housing official told reporters.
Dinesh Indala, an executive vice president for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, told reporters the inspection found six smoke detectors and three carbon monoxide detectors that were working.
At a press conference earlier, however, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said there were four smoke detectors in the building and that none of them were operating. He also said the last inspection was in 2020.
The home was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Murphy said.
Neighbor: "I just heard screams"
A local resident said the sound of screams woke him up Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. He doesn't know if they were coming from people in the building that burned or from people on the street seeing the blaze.
He came down from his apartment near the site of the fire into the street.
"The flames were huge," he told CBSN Philly.
"You can't really imagine something like this happening."