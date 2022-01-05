13 dead following Philadelphia fire

13 dead following Philadelphia fireget the free app
Thirteen people were found dead following a fire at a building in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the fire department confirms, according to CBS Philly.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said the call came in around 6:38 a.m. Wednesday. According to authorities, the fire happened inside a home that houses two apartments. Crews got the fire under control by 7:31 a.m.
The department said it is soon holding a news conference.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Neighbor: "I just heard screams"
A local resident said the sound of screams woke him up Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. He doesn't know if they were coming from people in the building that burned or from people on the street seeing the blaze.
He came down from his apartment near the site of the fire into the street.
"The flames were huge," he told CBSN Philly.
"You can't really imagine something like this happening."