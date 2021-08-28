Watch Live: Pentagon press secretary holds news conference after U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan

Watch Live: Pentagon press secretary holds news conference after U.S. airstrike in Afghanistanget the free app
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is holding a news conference Saturday after the U.S. launched an airstrike in Afghanistan targeting an ISIS-K planner. The strike came one day after ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack at Kabul's airport that left at least 170 dead, including 13 U.S. service members.
"U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement Friday night. "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."
Earlier Friday evening, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent out an alert telling people to stay away from the Kabul airport due to "security threats," adding that those at four of the airport's gates should "leave immediately."
"Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates," the embassy wrote on its website. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately."
