Live Updates: 2021 Oscar nominations being announced for pandemic-delayed awards show
The nominees for the Oscars are being revealed Monday morning. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June that it was delaying all Oscar events as the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has forced organizers of the annual awards shows to find new ways to honor excellence in movies, music and television. Last month, actors attended the Golden Globe Awards virtually while the ceremony was hosted in both Southern California and New York.
At the Globes, "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand, won the award for best drama picture, and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named best musical or comedy picture. The "Borat" sequel's star, Sacha Baron Cohen, won the Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy.
Chadwick Boseman, who died last summer, won best actor in a drama for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Andra Day took home the Globe for best actress in a drama for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," and Rosamund Pike won best actress in a musical or comedy for "I Care a Lot."
Tyler Perry to receive humanitarian award during the Oscars
Filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Oscars ceremony. The academy said Perry's commitment to charitable and social justice causes "has been particularly impactful during the challenges of the past year."
After it was announced in January that the 51-year-old would receive the award, Perry told "CBS This Morning" he was "completely shocked" by the news.
"Where there is a need and I have the ability, I just want to show up," Perry said, adding that receiving the honor was "beyond moving."
Past recipients of the award include Angelina Jolie, Jerry Lewis and Oprah Winfrey.
In Winfrey's recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal couple said Perry temporarily provided them with a home and security in Southern California last year after they learned they were going to lose their protection in Canada.
When are the Oscars?
The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25, the academy announced in June. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place February 28.
