Watch Live: Obamas return to the White House for portrait unveiling

Watch Live: Obamas return to the White House for portrait unveilingget the free app
Washington — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are returning to the White House on Wednesday for the formal unveiling of their official White House portraits.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting the couple for what marks Michelle Obama's first visit to the White House since her husband left office in 2017. The former president visited the White House in April for a celebration of the anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
President typically host their predecessors to unveil their formal portraits, but former President Donald Trump upended that tradition, declining to welcome the Obamas back to the White House during his tenure. The Obamas hosted former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura at the White House in 2012.
Since the middle of the 20th century, the White House Historical Association has covered the cost of the paintings. The artists behind the Obamas' White House portraits have not yet been revealed.
Former presidents and first ladies typically have two official portraits completed upon leaving office. One set hangs in the National Portrait Gallery, while the other enters the collection of the White House Historical Association to be displayed in the White House. The Obamas' portraits in the National Portrait Gallery were completed in 2018.
How to watch the unveiling of the Obamas' portraits
- What: Portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are unveiled
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Location: East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C.
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.