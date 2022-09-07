More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar

Oz says he would have certified the 2020 election results for Biden

Bond revoked for man accused of killing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Watch Live: Obamas return to the White House for portrait unveiling

Victims of deadly stabbing spree in Canada identified

Young Yazidi woman rescued after 8 years as an ISIS prisoner

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On