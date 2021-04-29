Live Updates: 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Cleveland

Live Updates: 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Clevelandget the free app
This year's NFL draft begins Thursday night with 32 of college football's stars being chosen in the first round, marking the first in-person draft for the league since 2019. Thirteen players will attend the event in-person in Cleveland, while others will join virtually, according to CBS Sports.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick of the night, followed by the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. All three teams are expected to select quarterbacks first, with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zack Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones at the top of the list.
The NFL's 2020 draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the postponement and cancellation of hundreds of games across multiple sports leagues. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the three-day event in Cleveland.
Round 1 of the draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, with additional rounds beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. Watch CBS Sports HQ's live coverage of the event in the player above
NFL commissioner cleared to interact with players
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who hosted the 2020 draft from his basement, has been vaccinated and is cleared to interact with the players who are attending the event in person, CBS News' Mola Lenghi reported. CBS Sports reported that 13 prospects will be attending the draft in-person, while the rest will participate virtually.
How to watch CBS Sports HQ's coverage of round 1 of the NFL draft:
- What: The first round of the 2021 NFL draft
- Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Online stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ's coverage of the draft in the live player above