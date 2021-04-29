Live Updates: 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Cleveland

Sign Up For Newsletters

It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history

Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress

Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"

Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer

CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech

GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness

Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans

Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth

CDC signals cruise ships can resume sailing in U.S. this summer

2 deputies among 4 killed in shooting at North Carolina home

Biden intends to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

Gillibrand pushes overhaul of military's handling of sexual assault

Black women are at higher risk for miscarriage, study finds

Students indicted after death of Bowling Green sophomore

Deputies who didn't open fire on Andrew Brown Jr. back on duty

Watch Live: Biden holds rally in Georgia to mark 100 days in office

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On