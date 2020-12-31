Live updates: The world says goodbye to 2020, a year unlike any other

Live updates: The world says goodbye to 2020, a year unlike any otherget the free app
The world is marking the end of 2020 with celebrations unlike any other, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe. Many cities have scaled back events or canceled them entirely, as local leaders urge people to celebrate safely.
Times Square is eerily quiet this New Year's Eve as New York City officials have closed the area off to revelers. The NYPD will have about 80% fewer officers guarding the area than years past, but security will still be tight.
"If you come to Times Square, the police department will turn you away and tell you to go home and watch from the safety and comfort of your home," Times Square Alliance Vice President Tom Harris told CBS New York.
In Sydney, Australia, one of the first places to ring in the new year, fireworks illuminated the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But in other major cities, including Melbourne and London, local leaders canceled fireworks to discourage people from congregating, The Associated Press reported. Countries including France, Italy, Turkey, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Greece have all implemented nightly curfews.
Las Vegas plans to implode "2020" sign
Las Vegas plans to usher in 2021 and close out a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic by imploding a "2020" sign as part of an online celebration on Thursday night.
New Year's Eve is typically one of the biggest parties Las Vegas sees all year, with more than 330,000 revelers. It's scaled down this year after a signature fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip was canceled, but tens of thousands are still expected to gather and celebrate in the casino corridor.
Rio de Janiero tightens restrictions
In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, where official fireworks and celebrations also were canceled to limit the rapid spread of the virus, police officers braced for what promised to be a long night.
Rio officials decided to seal off Copacabana, where millions of people dressed in white usually gather on the beach to marvel at fireworks and attend large concerts. This year, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on January 1, only local residents will be able to access the city's iconic shore, authorities said.
Tens of thousands take to the street in Dubai
Dubai pressed ahead with its revelry despite a surge of infections. Images of masked health care workers briefly lit up Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, before fireworks exploded in the sky over the building. Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets and squares marked out for social distancing were largely ignored.
Still, the pandemic robbed the night of its freewheeling spirit. Authorities implemented a raft of anti-virus measures to control rowdy crowds in downtown Dubai. At luxury bars and restaurants, music blared and people drank, but dancing was strictly prohibited.
For some, the restrictions spoiled the fun.
"People come to Dubai because it's open, but there are so many rules," said Bashir Shehu, 50, who was visiting from Nigeria with his family. "We pray that next year we can celebrate with some real freedom."
Frontline workers invited to Times Square
A select group of VIP guests and about 40 local frontline workers and their families will be allowed in Times Square. Each group will watch the festivities from separate viewing areas, CBS New York reports.
"I'm really happy to be here as one of the select few who get to kick 2020 out the door," EMT Paul Nebb said.
"Don't believe any 'Doubting Thomases' that say because there's not going to be a million people or more in Times Square, it's not going to be special. It's going to be actually arguable the most special," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. "We are going to be honoring our health care heroes, first responders and folks who did amazing work this year."
An ER doctor, school teacher, grocery store worker and pizza delivery person are among the people invited to watch in person.
They were chosen after submitting their stories of how they helped in 2020.
Times Square nearly empty
Times Square typically sees tens of thousands of people for New Year's Eve, but this year there are no crowded streets packed with spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS New York reports.
As CBS2's John Dias reported, Thursday's weather matched 2020 perfectly — a gloomy day to end an even gloomier year. Most people he spoke to said 2021 can't come soon enough.
"Thank God it's over. Start fresh tomorrow," said Greg Mazza, of Staten Island.
"Hopefully, it'll be a better year. We can stamp this virus out and get on with our lives," Tommy Casale, of Dyker Heights, said.
For almost 120 years, Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year's Eve. But this year, it's closed to the public to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"I grew up in Hell's Kitchen. This is surreal," said resident Jacqueline Vera. "I think this is the safe and smart thing to do. New Yorkers, let's just calm down one year."
Australia rings in 2021
Australia was among the first celebrate the new year. In past years, 1 million people crowded Sydney's harbor to watch fireworks. This time, most watched on television as authorities urged residents to stay home to see the seven minutes of pyrotechnics that lit up the Sydney Harbor Bridge and its surroundings. Melbourne, Australia's second-most populated city, called off its annual fireworks show to discourage crowds.