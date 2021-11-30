3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan

3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in Michiganget the free app
Three people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a Michigan high school, authorities said. The lone suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was taken into custody without incident, they said.
Police responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. local time, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a news conference. Multiple police and emergency medical service units are now on the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the initial 911 call, McCabe said. Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the scene.
Police did not identify the deceased victims but said one of the six injured people was a teacher at the high school, which is located about 45 miles north of Detroit. Authorities are conducting a secondary search of the school to locate any additional victims.
Authorities received more than 100 911 calls
McCabe said he believes the suspect acted alone but said authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.