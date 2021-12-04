Michigan officials give update following arrest of school shooting suspect's parents

Michigan officials give update following arrest of school shooting suspect's parentsget the free app
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will provide an update at 4 p.m. ET following the Saturday morning arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter who were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The couple was found hiding in a Detroit art studio after an hours-long manhunt, police told CBS News.
Both James and Jennifer pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing on Saturday. Judge Julie Nicholson assigned bond of $500,000 to each parent and placed other requirements such as GPS monitoring. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the couple posed a flight risk.
Authorities had been searching for James and Jennifer after they were each charged Friday in connection with the Oxford High School shooting, the U.S. Marshals office said. The county prosecutor, Karen McDonald, said they failed to prevent the tragedy and allowed their son to have access to the gun he used in the shooting.
Meanwhile, their son and the shooting suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, faces 24 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death. Four people were killed and seven others were wounded in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School. The teen pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
How to watch officials give update on arrest of Michigan school shooting suspect's parents
What: The Oakland County Sheriff's Office provides more information on the Saturday morning arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley.
Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Oakland County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 1200 North Telegraph Road, Building 38 East, Pontiac, Michigan.
