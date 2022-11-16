Vehicle plows into multiple Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits; driver detained

Vehicle plows into multiple Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits; driver detainedget the free app
Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday near a sheriff's training academy in Southern California, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Ten to fifteen people were hit by a vehicle in Whittier, and the motorist has been taken into custody, the station reported.
Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured to hospitals for treatment.
"There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims," Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department told CBS Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
Sheriff's Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano said a sheriff's academy class was involved, but did not have information about the severity of injuries, The Associated Press reported.
A CBS Los Angeles helicopter showed a large response of police and firefighters as well as a vehicle on a sidewalk.
This story is developing and will be updated.