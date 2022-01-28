Live

Watch CBS News

Watch Live: Defense Secretary and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs hold briefing amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

get the free app
  • link copied

By Eleanor Watson

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley are briefing reporters at the Pentagon on Friday amid Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's border. 

For the past several months, Russia has been building forces in the western parts of Russia near Ukraine and in Belarus, north of Ukraine. The U.S. along with its NATO allies has called on Russia to deescalate the tensions and warned of consequences if Russia launches another incursion.

There are no plans to send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but the U.S. has put 8,500 U.S. troops from stateside bases on heightened alert to potentially deploy to Eastern Europe. The vast majority of those 8,500 troops would support the NATO Response Force if activated by the alliance. 

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has also said the U.S. troops already in Europe could move within Europe to bolster the Eastern flank of NATO if necessary. Many of the troops who are in Europe on rotational deployments are already on heightened alert to deploy. 

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr spoke Thursday

Pentagon US Afghanistan
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, listen to a question during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP
 

How to watch the briefing today from the Pentagon

  • What: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley brief reporters  

  • Date: Friday, January 28, 2022 

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET

  • Location: The Pentagon 

  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

By Eleanor Watson
Eleanor Watson

CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.