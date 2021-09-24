Watch Live: Authorities give update on deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

Watch Live: Authorities give update on deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennesseeget the free app
Authorities are holding a press conference Friday morning on the deadly shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee. One person was killed after a gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis, and the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Twelve others were wounded in the attack, police said. The deceased victim was identified by family as Olivia King, who is survived by three adult sons.
"It's horrific," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters Thursday. "I've been involved in this for 34 years, and I've never seen anything like it."
How to watch Kroger shooting press conference
- What: Authorities are holding a press conference on the deadly shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee.
- Date: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. local time; 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Outside the Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee
- Online stream: Live on in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
