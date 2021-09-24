Gunman in deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, identified as 29-year-old store vendor

Gunman in deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, identified as 29-year-old store vendorget the free app
The gunman who opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee has been identified as a 29-year-old man who worked for Kroger as a third-party vendor, police said Friday. One person was killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis, and the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The deceased victim was identified as Olivia King, who is survived by three adult sons.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters Friday that 14 others were wounded in the attack. Lane said some of the victims were in serious condition.
Lane wouldn't identify the gunman during Friday's press conference, but police later identified him as UK Thang, 29.
"It's horrific," Lane told reporters Thursday. "I've been involved in this for 34 years, and I've never seen anything like it."