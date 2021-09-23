Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police respond to "active shooter" situation at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

get the free app
  • link copied

By sophie reardon

/ CBS News

Police are responding to a shooting at a grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, authorities said Thursday.

"Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD," the department tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. local time Thursday. "MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene."

Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the city, said officers were responding to an "active shooter situation" but said no further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Local high school has students sheltering in place

Students at Collierville High School are sheltering in place as authorities respond to the reported shooting, CBS affiliate WREG-TV reported.

Students cannot leave the building and no visitors are allowed to enter the building, WREG-TV reported.

By sophie reardon
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.