Police respond to "active shooter" situation at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

Police respond to "active shooter" situation at Kroger in Collierville, Tennesseeget the free app
Police are responding to a shooting at a grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, authorities said Thursday.
"Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD," the department tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. local time Thursday. "MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene."
Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the city, said officers were responding to an "active shooter situation" but said no further details were available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.