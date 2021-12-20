Watch Live: Closing arguments in trial of Kim Potter, former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

Watch Live: Closing arguments in trial of Kim Potter, former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wrightget the free app
Closing arguments in the trial of Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright are set to begin Monday, after the former Minnesota police officer took the stand in her own defense Friday. Potter, 49, shot Wright in April during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a Minneapolis suburb.
Potter testified that she did not plan to use deadly force that day. She has said she planned to use her Taser.
"I was very distraught. I had just shot somebody and I had never done that," she said. "I didn't want to hurt anybody."
Potter, who is White, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist who was pulled over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
Wright's death was "was absolutely preventable" family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms said Friday in a statement.
"The argument that she mistook her firearm for her taser is simply beyond comprehension and a damning indictment of both her and the Brooklyn Center Police Department's practices and training protocols," it said.
Wright's death came as another White former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial for the killing of George Floyd.
How to watch closing arguments in Kim Potter trial
What: Attorneys will give closing arguments in the trial of ex-cop Kim Potter
Date: December 20, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.