Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch Live: Closing arguments in trial of Kim Potter, former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

get the free app
  • link copied

/ CBS News

CBSN
CBSN 3 Live

Closing arguments in the trial of Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright are set to begin Monday, after the former Minnesota police officer took the stand in her own defense Friday. Potter, 49, shot Wright in April during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a Minneapolis suburb.

Potter testified that she did not plan to use deadly force that day. She has said she planned to use her Taser.

"I was very distraught. I had just shot somebody and I had never done that," she said. "I didn't want to hurt anybody."

Potter, who is White, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist who was pulled over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.  

Wright's death was "was absolutely preventable" family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms said Friday in a statement.

"The argument that she mistook her firearm for her taser is simply beyond comprehension and a damning indictment of both her and the Brooklyn Center Police Department's practices and training protocols," it said.

Wright's death came as another White former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial for the killing of George Floyd.

 

How to watch closing arguments in Kim Potter trial


  • What: Attorneys will give closing arguments in the trial of ex-cop Kim Potter 

  • Date: December 20, 2021

  • Time: 10 a.m. ET

  • Location: Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.