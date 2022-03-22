Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearingsget the free app
Washington — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, is due to take questions from senators about her judicial philosophy and record on the bench on Tuesday as the questioning phase of her confirmation hearings get underway.
The first day of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday featured opening statements from the 22 committee members and brief remarks from Jackson, who would make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court if confirmed.
"Members of this committee: If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years," Jackson said at the end of a 4.5-hour session. "During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free."
Democrats and Republicans alike lauded Jackson for her nomination, and many GOP members pledged to avoid personal attacks, chided their Democratic colleagues for their handling of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in 2018. But they still vowed to probe her judicial philosophy and views of the Supreme Court.
"When we're focused on things that we have no business doing, like bringing forward spurious, last-minute, uncorroborated accusations of a personal nature, we neglect the importance of talking about the jurisprudential role, the philosophy that guides individual jurists," said Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah.
Republicans previewed the aspects of her professional record they plan to examine, namely the sentences she imposed on child pornography offenders while serving as a judge on the federal district court in Washington and clients she represented as a federal assistant public defender and in private practice.
Tuesday's questioning, which begins at 9 a.m. and can be watched on CBS News above, will feature 30-minute rounds of questioning by Judiciary Committee members, alternating parties in order of seniority.
Jackson vows independence and defense of the Constitution on first day of hearings
Jackson was sworn in by Durbin just after 3:20 p.m. and delivered her opening statement to the committee, pledging to support and defend the Constitution if confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Noting her nearly 10 years serving on the federal bench, Jackson said she takes seriously her responsibility to be independent.
"I decide cases from a neutral posture," she told the committee. "I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath."
Jackson offered gratitude to Mr. Biden for the "confidence" he placed in her and thanked the 45 senators she met with in the lead-up to her confirmation hearings.
"Your careful attention to my nomination demonstrates your dedication to the crucial role that the Senate plays in this constitutional process. And I thank you," she said.
Born in Washington, Jackson highlighted the lessons instilled in her by her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, who were both in attendance. Jackson said her father helped stir her interest in the law, as he was a full-time student at University of Miami Law School when the family moved to Florida.
"My very earliest memories are of watching my father study — he had his stack of law books on the kitchen table while I sat across from him with my stack of coloring books," she said.
Jackson said her parents impressed upon both her and her brother, Ketajh, the value of public service, with her younger brother working as a police officer before joining the Army following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
"Even prior to today, I can honestly say that my life had been blessed beyond measure," she said. "The first of my many blessings is the fact that I was born in this great nation, a little over 50 years ago."
Turning to her experience as a federal judge, Jackson noted her opinions tend to be lengthy, which she said reflects her commitment to being transparent and providing a thorough explanation of her decisions.
"All of my professional experiences, including my work as a public defender and as trial judge, have instilled in me the importance of having each litigant know that the judge in their case has heard them, whether or not their arguments prevailed in court," she said.
Jackson acknowledged her family in attendance at the hearing, including her husband Patrick, daughters Talia and Leila, parents, brother, in-laws, and three college roommates.
Honoring Breyer, for whom she clerked on the Supreme Court, Jackson called it "extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer's seat, and I know that I could never fill his shoes. But if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit."
"I know that my role as a judge is a limited one, that the Constitution empowers me only to decide cases and controversies that are properly presented, and I know that my judicial role is further constrained by careful adherence to precedent," she said.
Jackson said that across her judicial career, she has worked to ensure the words inscribed above the entrance to the Supreme Court "equal justice under law are a reality and not just an ideal."
Republicans show scars from Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in opening remarks
As Republican members began delivering their opening statements, it quickly became evident that many were still reeling from Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in 2018, which were roiled after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations and was ultimately confirmed.
Nearly all GOP senators have so far invoked Democrats' handling of Kavanaugh's confirmation and pledged they would treat Jackson differently than their colleagues did him.
"I am dedicated, as I always have been, to making sure that these hearings are respectful," Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican of Utah, said. "Engaging in the politics of personal destruction is not something we should ever aspire to. It is something that has occurred on this committee in the context of Supreme Court nominations."
Lee said that if senators focus on personal attacks, they "will be betraying our duty under the Constitution and to our constituents to make sure that we do our jobs fairly and properly."
"When we're focused on things that we have no business doing, like bringing forward spurious, last-minute, uncorroborated accusations of a personal nature, we neglect the importance of talking about the jurisprudential role, the philosophy that guides individual jurists," he said.
Graham, too, vowed Jackson would not be "attacked" or "vilified," and recounted the attacks Republicans faced during Kavanaugh's process.
Grassley, meanwhile, remarked on the differences between how senators approached Kavanaugh and Jackson's hearings, accusing Democrats of turning the 2018 proceedings "into a spectacle based on alleged process fouls."
"On that front, we're off to a good start," he said. "Unlike the start of the Kavanaugh hearings, we didn't have repeated, choreographed interruptions of Chairman Durbin during his opening statement like Democrats interrupted me for more than an hour during my opening statement at the Kavanaugh hearing."
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed it's "only one side of the aisle" that has smeared Supreme Court nominees. He said Jackson's hearings "will not be a political circus," harkening back to Kavanaugh's hearings and even Supreme Court hearings before that.
"This will not be the kind of character smear that sadly our Democratic colleagues have gotten very good at," Cruz said.
How to watch Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing
What: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Date: Tuesday, March 22
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.