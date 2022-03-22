Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

"West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler says she wasn't invited to the Oscars

Called out by Zelenskyy, Nestle defends its Russia business

Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused of domestic violence by ex-wife

Ukraine rejects Russian demand to surrender key port city of Mariupol

Deep South on alert after severe storms injure multiple people in Texas

Putin foe Navalny convicted of new fraud charges

No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash, state media say

Ketanji Brown Jackson to take questions on day 2 of hearings

"It's coming": Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused of domestic violence by ex-wife

Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused of domestic violence by ex-wife

GOP backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump

GOP backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On