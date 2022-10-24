Watch Live: DOJ officials to discuss "significant national security cases" at press conference

Watch Live: DOJ officials to discuss "significant national security cases" at press conferenceget the free app
Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland and top Justice Department officials are holding a press conference Monday to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged activity by a nation-state actor" in the U.S., the department announced.
Joining Garland at the Justice Department for the announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET are Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, FBI Director Chris Wray and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen, along with other Justice Department officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
How to watch the Justice Department's press conference
- When: Monday, Oct. 24
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Justice Department
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device