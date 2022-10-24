Watch Live: DOJ officials to discuss "significant national security cases" at press conference

Watch CBS News

By Melissa Quinn

Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland and top Justice Department officials are holding a press conference Monday to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged activity by a nation-state actor" in the U.S., the department announced.

Joining Garland at the Justice Department for the announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET are Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, FBI Director Chris Wray and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen, along with other Justice Department officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

How to watch the Justice Department's press conference

  • When: Monday, Oct. 24
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Justice Department
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device
