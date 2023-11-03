Biden visits Maine to honor mass shooting victims and to press for gun control legislation

Biden visits Maine to honor mass shooting victims and to press for gun control legislationget the free app
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Lewiston, Maine, Friday to mourn the deaths of 18 people killed last week in the state's deadliest mass shooting in history.
The president is scheduled to deliver remarks paying his respects to the victims and thanking first responders. He will then meet privately with families of the victims, first responders, nurses and other community members.
In addition to those who lost their lives, 13 people were injured last week when a gunman opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley. The shooter was found dead after a two-day manhunt.
After the mass shooting, Mr. Biden ordered the flags at the White House and federal buildings to fly at half staff and said in a statement, "Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it."
Maine's Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are traveling with the president.
The president's remarks are scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET.
Biden arrives in Maine
President Biden has landed in Maine. Several members of the state's congressional delegation are traveling with him — Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, as well as Rep. Chellie Pingree.
Maine's yellow-flag law
Law enforcement and gunman Robert Card's Army Reserve unit received warnings about his mental health and the threat he might pose in the months leading up to the shooting.
Three months before the mass shooting, Army Reserve unit leaders said he was "behaving erratically," and the Army decided he shouldn't have a weapon, handle ammunition or "participate in live fire activity," according to an Army spokesperson.
And according to a statement by Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, his office was contacted in May by members of Card's family, who were concerned about his mental health and access to weapons. Merry said a deputy within his office contacted the reservist's Army Reserve training group, "who assured our office that they would ensure that (he) received medical attention."
Maine has a law on the books intended to deal with potentially dangerous individuals with firearms, a "yellow-flag law." Many states have red-flag laws, which enable family members or roommates of gun owners who they suspect may pose an immediate violent threat to seek an emergency court order forcing them to temporarily give up their firearms, though the gun owners may appeal the order.
Maine's yellow-flag law — the only one of its kind in the country, CBS News Boston notes — has a few more steps. Anyone who suspects a gun owner is an imminent threat, whether that's a close relative or a police officer, may report the gun owner to the police. It then falls to local law enforcement to take the individual into protective custody, order a mental health evaluation from a medical expert, and if the doctor and police deem necessary, apply for a court order to temporarily take possession of any firearms.
CBS News Boston points out that in Card's case, many people close to him called law enforcement at the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office. But the sheriff's office never took the next step — bringing Card into protective custody and going through the state's yellow-flag law.
Biden continues to call for an assault weapons ban
Despite opposition from congressional Republicans, the president has repeatedly pushed for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
"It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers' immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks," Mr. Biden said in July after deadly shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Texas, Baltimore and Chicago.
But successful action in Congress on those fronts is unlikely. Republicans control the House, and Democrats only narrowly control the Senate.
Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Lewiston in Congress, previously opposed gun control measures but reversed his stance last week and is now calling for an assault weapons ban.
Last year, Congress passed additional gun control measures with some bipartisan support, its first major gun legislation in three decades. But the president continues to insist that's insufficient.
A time for Biden to "be with Americans who are in mourning," says White House press secretary
"Too many times, the president and the first Lady have traveled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. "As the president said last week, this is not normal, and we can't accept it as normal. So, while Friday will be a solemn day and a time for the president to be with Americans who are in mourning, he will also continue to demand that Congress act."
Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, after a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school. Days before that, they visited a memorial site in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people lost their lives in a racially motivated shooting.
