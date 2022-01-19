How to watch President Joe Biden's first 2022 press conference

How to watch President Joe Biden's first 2022 press conferenceget the free app
President Biden is holding his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, January 19, the eve of the first anniversary of when he took office. The press conference comes as his presidency — and the country — is struggling amid the Omicron COVID-19 surge and rising inflation, and as his signature legislation, Build Back Better, is stalled in Congress.
CBSN will carry Mr. Biden's press conference live.
A CBS News poll released Sunday showed that 50% of Americans are "frustrated" by his presidency so far, followed by 49% who are "disappointed" and 40% who are nervous. Just 25% said they are "calm" and 23% said they are "satisifed."
Mr. Biden's overall approval rating is 44%, a drop from the approval rating in the 60s at the start of his presidency. His approval fell after the Afghanistan withdrawal, sagged as inflation and COVID cases rose and has not rebounded.
Wednesday's press conference will be the 10th of his presidency so far, a number lower than his predecessors. The White House often points out that Mr. Biden frequently takes questions from reporters in less formal settings, such as during various televised briefings and upon departures. But the White House Correspondents Association argues the best way to know what's on the president's mind is to hold more frequent and organized opportunities where reporters from a variety of outlets can ask questions.
How to watch Biden's press conference
What: President Biden's press conference to mark one year in office
Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: The White House – Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.