Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta targets Louisiana
Hurricane Zeta, a Category 2 storm, is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters said the hurricane will likely bring life-threatening storm surge and strong winds along the Gulf Coast.
Zeta, the 27th named storm this year, was located about 235 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, with maximum winds of 90 mph, National Hurricane Center said in its afternoon advisory. Louisiana's governor, Jon Bel Edwards, has requested emergency aid from President Trump to help with recovery efforts.
The worst of Zeta will be over New Orleans between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with very strong winds of around 50-70 mph and gusts over 80 mph, and perhaps even 100 mph, according to CBS affiliate WWL-TV. Winds at that speed would likely cause tree and power line damage, along with power outages in the area.
Warnings in effect
Here are the latest warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Storm surge warning:
- The mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay
Hurricane warnings:
- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border
- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical storm warning:
- Mississippi-Alabama border to Walton-Bay County Line Florida
Zeta is the 27th named system of the 2020 season
Zeta is the 27th named system of the 2020 season, which is running over a month ahead of the record pace set back in 2005. That year featured 28 tropical storms, and the last did not form until the end of December. That puts 2020 well on track to either tie or break the all-time record for the number of named storms in the Atlantic in one season.
In the Atlantic Ocean, the chance that any given storm will reach major hurricane intensity (Category 3, 4, or 5) is now twice as likely than it was in the 1980s, showing just how influential warmer ocean waters can be.
Residents in Louisiana's Grand Isle ordered to evacuate
A mandatory evacuation order was issued Tuesday for Louisiana's Grand Isle. The state's only inhabited barrier island is on track to be one of the hardest-hit locations from Hurricane Zeta. According to town officials, the difference between disaster and manageable damage lies at the feet of the town's levee. The $1 million, 1,500-foot bayside levee just completed construction, as its previous interaction was heavily damaged during June's Tropical Storm Cristobal.
While some residents have evacuated, others have decided to wait out the storms, and the levee, in their own homes. "We're staying this time," resident Connie Synder told CBS affiliate WAFB. "We'll see, well, hopefully, we won't see,"
According to Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle, the storm has officials expecting upwards of six feet of storm surge, which could top the levee with the right conditions. A mile of Grand Isle's beachfront is lined with sandbags, and the island has 15 pumps and generators ready to distribute, but the mayor is still working with officials to extend the levee further back, which would take additional funds.
"Zeta is coming in fast," said Camardelle. "It's the seventh cone and it's right on top of us."
Louisiana governor requests emergency aid
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday requested emergency aid from President Trump ahead of landfall. Zeta, which is on track to hit New Orleans as a Category 2 storm, is the third hurricane to make landfall in the state within two months, a recurrence that has severely crippled local recovery efforts. On Monday, Edwards declared a state of emergency in order to prepare for the hurricane, calling on local governments to request aid as residents prepare to either hunker down or evacuate.
"I am incredibly hopeful that President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration, as he has done before," said Edwards in a press conference. "We are already coordinating with our federal partners to respond to Zeta, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic and throughout the recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Louisianans along the coast and in the tracking cone should be making their final preparations today as Zeta will likely impact parts of the state tomorrow."