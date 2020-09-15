Hurricane Sally starts lashing Gulf Coast as it churns at sluggish pace

Hurricane Sally starts lashing Gulf Coast as it churns at sluggish paceget the free app
Hurricane Sally is moving toward the Gulf Coast, threatening to bring possible historic flooding and "extreme life-threatening" flash flooding, according to forecasters. The eye of the storm is expected to pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday before making landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the hurricane warning area, which stretches from east of Bay St. Louis – a city in Mississippi – to Navarre, Florida.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm was located about 55 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 110 miles south of Mobile, Alabama. Maximum sustained winds were 85 mph, with stronger gusts. It was moving northwest at 2 mph.
Louisiana governor warns of storm surge
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said storm surge from Sally is expected in some low-lying areas of the state.
"We will monitor and prepare to help our neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama while also continuing our efforts to recover from #HurricaneLaura," he tweeted.
Parts of Mississippi are experiencing storm surge
Parts of Mississippi are experiencing storm surge as Hurricane Sally starts to inundate the Gulf Coast. CBS affiliate WJTV is reporting flooding in the cities of Pascagoula and Pass Christian.
Local police tweeted images showing the impact of the storm and urged residents to stay safe.
Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties in Mississippi are forecast to see up to five feet of ocean surge above a two-foot high tide, WJTV reports.
Authorities shut down roadways
Authorities along the U.S. Gulf Coast are shutting down some roadways and residents are clearing out or hunkering down.
The causeway to Dauphin Island in Alabama has been closed, and they're closing down the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile until an expected storm surge recedes.
Downtown Mobile is nearly deserted, with businesses boarded up and protected by sandbags.
Rain was starting to intensify Tuesday along the I-10 highway that runs parallel to the coast through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Businesses along the highway exits appeared to be largely closed, and electronic messaging boards on the highway say that a hurricane warning for the area is "in effect."
In Gulfport, Mississippi, white plastic bags hung over some gas station pumps, showing they're out of gas. And along a bayou, shrimp boats were being tied up as shrimpers batten down ahead of the waves and storm surge.
Curfew for Alabama's Orange Beach
A curfew for the Alabama coastal city of Orange Beach, located in Baldwin County, will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"A hurricane warning remains in effect for Baldwin County," the City of Orange Beach said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. "A significant and potentially historic flood event is possible. Hurricane Sally is expected to produce heavy rains, tropical storm force winds, flash flooding and high surf along the Alabama Gulf Coast."
"It will also be a prolonged event given the slow movement of Sally."
Sally is drifting "at the speed of a child in a candy shop"
Hurricane Sally is drifting north at a speed of about 2 to 3 mph – "the speed of a child in a candy shop," said John De Block of the National Weather Service.
As a result, the eye of the storm is going to take a while to get to the Gulf Coast, "and we're looking at about tomorrow morning now, a little bit later than we had been talking about earlier," De Block said at a press conference with Alabama's governor Tuesday morning.
Winds are expected to be about 80 mph when Sally makes landfall tomorrow. And record flooding is "very well possible" in the areas of Alabama's Mobile and Baldwin counties, where low-lying areas will be "particularly susceptible to flooding," De Block said.
The storm, however, presents a "forecast challenge."
"Right now the projected path is right up Mobile Bay," he said. "If this forecast continues to shift to the east, and it very well may, that will decrease the amount of storm surge that is encountered in Mobile Bay, which will be good news for them. However, there are plenty of opportunities for the forecast to change."
Alabama governor: "This is not worth risking your life"
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has urged anyone living in low-lying areas or near the Gulf, Mobile Bay or a river to evacuate if conditions permit.
"I know you all want to protect your family and your property, but this is not worth risking your life," she said Tuesday morning at a press conference.
Sally is shaping up to be a "very dangerous and historic flooding event," said Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. He similarly urged people in low-lying or flood-prone areas to get to higher ground now, "before we see impacts."
He advised people to prepare for widespread power outages and make sure they have food, water, batteries and a way to connect with assistance.
Latest list of storm warnings
The following warnings are in effect as of 10 a.m. local time Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
- Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- East of Bay St. Louis to Navarre Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida
- Bay St. Louis westward to Grand Isle Louisiana
Alabama officials giving update on Sally response
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is holding a joint press conference Tuesday morning with Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings to give an update on the state's preparations for Hurricane Sally.
It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. Eastern).
Louisiana governor to hold press conference
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a media briefing about the state's response to Hurricane Sally on Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).
He is also expected to discuss Louisiana's continued recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura, which hit the state hard last month, and the ongoing fight against COVID-19, according to CBS affiliate WAFB.
CBSN will carry the press conference live.
Mobile mayor urges people to take precautions
Sandy Stimpson, the mayor of Mobile, Alabama, is urging people to take precautions as winds and rain hit the area.
He said a briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT ( 9 a.m. Eastern).
Alabama residents wake up to torrential rainfall
Residents along Alabama's Gulf Coast were waking up Tuesday to torrential rainfall, CBS Mobile affiliate WKRG reports.
Police in Baldwin County's Orange Beach urged people not to be on the roads if they don't need to be.
"The road conditions are worsening in Orange Beach and they are expected to get even worse as the rain continues throughout the day," the police department said Tuesday morning on Facebook.
There is already water over roads in the following locations: Marina Rd. (several locations and completely impassable from Cove Dr. to Boggy Point), Jubilee Point Rd., Safe Harbor Dr., Bayshore Dr. North (several locations), Pensacola Ave., Palmetto Dr. Ext., Alabama St., Regatta Ln., Gulf Bay Rd. (several locations), Southside entrance to Alabama Point East, and Perdido Beach Blvd. at Romar House, according to the department.
Sandbags available for Jackson residents until 5 p.m.
Sandbags will be available for residents of Jackson, Mississippi, Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. local time, according to the city. They can be picked up until 5 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.
Shelter resources are expected to be announced once more is known about the storm's impact and trajectory, according to CBS Jackson affiliate WJTV.
10-20 inches of rain expected
Forecasters expect 10-20 inches of rain to fall in some areas along the Gulf Coast, with 30 inches in isolated areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Trump urges people to listen to local officials
President Donald Trump has issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He said in a tweet overnight that he is closely monitoring "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Sally, and urged people to listen to local officials.
"We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi," he said. "Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders!"
"Devastating" rainfall expected in large areas
A senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that people should continue to take the storm seriously since "devastating" rainfall is expected in large areas. People could drown in the flooding, said Stacy Stewart.
"This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall," Stewart said. "If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else."
Forecasters stressed "significant" uncertainty as to where the storm's eye would make landfall. But they kept nudging the predicted track eastward, easing fears in New Orleans, which was once in Sally's crosshairs.