Hurricane Sally could bring "historic" flooding to Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally is moving toward the Gulf Coast, threatening to bring possible historic flooding and "extreme life-threatening" flash flooding, according to forecasters.
The eye of the storm is expected to pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday before making landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the hurricane warning area, which stretches from east of the mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre, Florida.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm was located about 65 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. Maximum sustained winds were 85 mph, with stronger gusts. It was moving northwest at 2 mph.
List of warnings and watches
The following warnings and watches are in effect as of early Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
- Mobile Bay, Alabama
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida
- Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans
Trump urges people to listen to local officials
President Donald Trump has issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He said in a tweet overnight that he is closely monitoring "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Sally, and urged people to listen to local officials.
"We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi," he said. "Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders!"
"Devastating" rainfall expected in large areas
A senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that people should continue to take the storm seriously since "devastating" rainfall is expected in large areas. People could drown in the flooding, said Stacy Stewart.
"This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall," Stewart said. "If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else."
Forecasters stressed "significant" uncertainty as to where the storm's eye would make landfall. But they kept nudging the predicted track eastward, easing fears in New Orleans, which was once in Sally's crosshairs.