Live updates: Sally dumps torrential rains as flood threats expand

Live updates: Sally dumps torrential rains as flood threats expandget the free app
Hurricane Sally's remnants were dumping torrential rains on eastern Alabama and central Georgia early Thursday, while the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama were facing the possibility of even more misery due to swollen rivers a day after the storm blew ashore.
At least one death has been blamed on the hurricane, which made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday – blasting 105 mph winds and battering coastal communities with massive amount of rainfall.
The National Weather Service says heavy rain associated with the storm is now forecast to impact much of western South Carolina, central North Carolina and southeastern Virginia into Thursday night.
"Widespread flash flooding is anticipated, especially in the Carolinas," it says.
Multiple flash flood warnings have been issues in Georgia.
As of early Thursday, more than half a million people across Alabama, Georgia and Florida, were without power, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Pensacola police urge people to stay off roads
Pensacola police are urging people to start off roads in Sally's aftermath. They say traffic signals and stop signs in the city are missing.
"Road crews and electrical crews need your cooperation as well," they tweeted.
The city said thousands of residents in the area are without power and that sanitation services are suspended for the rest of the week.
Official: Pensacola saw four months of rain in four hours
The chief of the Pensacola Fire Department said the city saw at least 30 inches of rain when Hurricane Sally hit.
"We had 30 inches of rain in Pensacola -- 30-plus inches of rain -- which is four months of rain in four hours," fire chief Ginny Cranor said, CNN reported.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that rivers in Florida are continuing to flood from all the rain. Rivers are also rising in Alabama, especially in Escambia County.
Pieces of siding littered across roads in Dauphin Island
Pieces of siding were littered across roadways in Dauphin Island Thursday, a day after Sally hit the coastal town in Alabama. Most people there are without power, CBS affiliate WKRG reports.
Power lines are also down and flooding persists.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said on Facebook that a high percentage of homes have siding and roof damage, and "numerous" Gulf-side houses lost steps.
He said early Thursday that reentry passes will be issued "starting very soon" at a local checkpoint.
"This should accommodate those individuals, contractors, insurance companies and more needing access to the island," he posted. "The checkpoint will remain in place until on-island conditions improve."
Multiple flash flood warnings in effect in Georgia
Flash flood warnings were in effect Thursday for cities across Georgia, including Atlanta, Peachtree City, East Point, Louisville, Wrens, Wadley, Macon, Warner Robins, Perry, Greensboro, Union Point, Crawfordville, Milledgeville, Hardwick and Gray, according to the National Weather Service.
The warnings are in effect as Sally moves across the South, dumping rain in Georgia, downing trees and forcing road closures due to flooding.
Robins Air Force Base in the central part of the state closed one of its entrances Thursday morning because of flooding, "until further notice." The base said on Facebook it would delay the start of the workday by two hours for some employees.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Pensacola airport still closed after Hurricane Sally
Pensacola International Airport remains closed and officials say they need to assess the safety of the runway and its facility before it reopens.
The airport closed Monday as Sally bore down on the Gulf Coast, and in a statement Wednesday evening gave no timeline on when it would reopen.
The airport typically has dozens of daily flights from airlines that include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. It's asking passengers to contact their airlines about canceled flights.
Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.
Sally weakens but remains a dangerous rainmaker
Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane, but it is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.
The tropical depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph with additional weakening expected.
As of 5 a.m. ET, Sally was centered about 50 miles (southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and qA moving northeast near 12 mph.